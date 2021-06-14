WHO Envoy Blasts G7 Countries For Focusing On Own Populations Instead Of Taking Global Approach

Around the United States, COVID-19 restrictions are falling and many are celebrating what feels like the end of the pandemic.

But that doesn’t tell the whole story. Many of the world’s poorest and most populated regions are unvaccinated and struggling to contain the virus. And the death rate continues to climb too: COVID-19 has killed nearly 3.8 million people worldwide.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with World Health Organization special envoy David Nabarro about the future of the pandemic. He says “an awful lot of people are going to die in poor countries” as other rich countries prioritize themselves.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.