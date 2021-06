June is Pride Month, and social media companies are offering space to LGBTQ people by changing tools and language to make their platforms more welcoming. But are the efforts just a marketing ploy or an example of allyship?

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Femi Oke, host of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.