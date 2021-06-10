© 2021 WYPR
Tribal Leader Reacts To Keystone XL Pipeline Cancellation

Published June 10, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT
Miles of unused pipe, prepared for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, sit in a lot on October 14, 2014 outside Gascoyne, North Dakota. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
The company behind the Keystone XL pipeline said on Wednesday that it’s terminating the project after more than a decade of fighting.

The controversial pipeline, which would have carried petroleum from the Canadian tar sands to Nebraska, had stoked a bitter fight between the project’s proponents and Indigenous and environmental activists.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Larry Wright Jr., chairman of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, about his reaction.

