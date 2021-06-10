On Monday, June 28 at 3:00 p.m. EDT, Call to Mind and WYPR 88.1 FM will present Call to Mind Live: Youth Mental Health & Dismantling Racial Barriers.

You can register, here.

This live, virtual discussion will be hosted by Sarah Y. Kim, WYPR’s Health and Housing Reporter, Report For America Corps Member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow, and Farajii Muhammad, Host of WEAA’s For The Culture with Farajii.

The discussion will center around how evictions affect the mental health of children and youth in Baltimore City, and how trauma from housing instability can span lifetimes and generations. Plus, we talk to parents, youth leaders and mental health specialists about ways that Black parents can have conversations with their children about their humanity and value in the face of policing, a misappropriation of Black culture and what it means to be Black in America now. The discussion will also include youth leaders who are helping their peers restore their mental health after experiencing a crisis of violence.

What: A live virtual event on Youth Mental Health & Dismantling Racial Barriers in Baltimore. It will feature a Q&A portion where audience members may share their questions.

When: Monday, June 28 at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Digital gathering via Zoom and Facebook. The event will be recorded for a radio broadcast on Sunday, July 18 at 7 PM.

How: This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required. You may register here. Upon registering, you will be asked to sign up for a Zoom account at no cost.

Who: The event hosts will be Sarah Y. Kim, WYPR’s Health and Housing Reporter, Report For America Corps Member and Anthony Brandon Fellow, and Farajii Muhammad, Host of WEAA’s For The Culture with Farajii.

Panelists will include:



Nonso Umunna is Advocates for Children and Youth’s Research Director and is responsible for evaluating the effectiveness of programs and policies for Maryland’s children and youth.

Nia Jones is a consultant with the Black Mental Health Alliance for Education and Consultation, Inc. and is responsible for leading the Youth and College Division as well as the co-host of BMHA’s Podcast Real Talk: Black Minds Matter.

David Miller is a Ph.D. student in the School of Social Work at Morgan State University, concentrating on Black fathers and families. He has received international acclaim for Dare to Be King: What If the Prince Lives. A Survival Workbook for African American Males, a thought-provoking, 52-week curriculum teaching adolescent males how to survive and thrive in toxic environments.

We’ll also hear from two student leaders.

Call to Mind Live: Youth Mental Health & Dismantling Racial Barriers is a collaboration between multiple public media entities, as a free virtual event presented by WYPR and Call to Mind — American Public Media’s mental health initiative — as part of the Well Beings Youth Mental Health Project and its Well Beings Tour, a national project led by public media organization WETA addressing youth mental health needs.

