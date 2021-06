President Biden is negotiating with a new group of bipartisan senators to pass an infrastructure bill.

The talks come after the president ended an effort with Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and GOP senators.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd talks with NPR Congressional Correspondent Kelsey Snell.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.