Colonial Pipeline Defends Its Response To Ransomware Attack

Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount faces a second round of questioning Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

Speaking with lawmakers, he defended his decision to pay $4.4 million in ransom after the company was hit by a cyberattack that shut down operations for six days and stoked panic at the pumps.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Aaron Gregg of The Washington Post about the hearings.

