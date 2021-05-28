© 2021 WYPR
Making Mississippi Mud In Massachusetts To Restore Wetlands

Published May 28, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT
Engineer Garret Dunn works on the Mississippi model at the entrance to the sediment diversion structure. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
The coastal communities around New Orleans are threatened by sea-level rise.

But Louisiana has a plan to address the problem: reroute the Mississippi River and use its mud to restore wetlands that buffer the coast against storms and flooding.

WBUR’s Jesse Remedios tells us that the plan’s success depends, in part, on a Massachusetts-based research lab.

