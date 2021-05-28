Making Mississippi Mud In Massachusetts To Restore Wetlands

The coastal communities around New Orleans are threatened by sea-level rise.

But Louisiana has a plan to address the problem: reroute the Mississippi River and use its mud to restore wetlands that buffer the coast against storms and flooding.

WBUR’s Jesse Remedios tells us that the plan’s success depends, in part, on a Massachusetts-based research lab.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

