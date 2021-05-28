Geriatric Millennials, Explained

The term “geriatric millennial” is raising the hackles of some millennials who resent being referred to as old in any way.

The term comes from a Medium article that is actually complimentary about the skills people born between 1980 and 1985 can bring to their workplace, especially when it comes to working across generational divides.

Host Tonya Mosley finds out more from Femi Oke, host of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English, who analyzes and explains social media trends for Here & Now.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

