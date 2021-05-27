Small Activist Hedge Fund Wins Seats On Exxon Mobile's Board Of Directors

The future of the oil and gas industry shifted dramatically this week when a tiny hedge fund won a hard-fought battle against ExxonMobil.

Engine No. 1, a new activist hedge fund, secured two seats on ExxonMobil’s board of directors Wednesday.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi about what this means for the future of the industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

