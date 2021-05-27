Egyptian President's Role In Brokering Israel-Hamas Cease-Fire Elevates His Standing With U.S.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s position on the world diplomatic stage has been elevated after the country played a key role in brokering the cease-fire that ended 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas last Friday.

El-Sissi’s help in brokering peace earned the gratitude of President Biden, who had kept him at arm’s length. Biden has been critical of el-Sissi’s human rights record.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Sudarsan Raghavan, The Washington Post’s Cairo bureau chief.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.