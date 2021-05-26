© 2021 WYPR
'How Do You Act As An Ally?': Students Near Minneapolis Lead Memorial For George Floyd

Published May 26, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT
People carry posters with George Floyd on them as they march from the Lincoln Memorial to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
To mark the one-year anniversary of his death, memorials were held around the country Tuesday to recognize George Floyd’s life with a moment of silence, including at St. Louis Park High School near Minneapolis.

Host Robin Young hears from members of the school group Students Organized for Anti-Racism, or SOAR, about the conversations they’ve been having with peers about advocating for change.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

