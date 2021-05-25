© 2021 WYPR
50yrsHeader.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trauma, Recovery In Minneapolis 1 Year After George Floyd's Murder

Published May 25, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT
Protesters march holding placards and a portrait of George Floyd during a demonstration against racism and police brutality, in Hollywood, California on June 7, 2020. (Agustin Paullier/ AFP/Getty Images)
Protesters march holding placards and a portrait of George Floyd during a demonstration against racism and police brutality, in Hollywood, California on June 7, 2020. (Agustin Paullier/ AFP/Getty Images)

The murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer one year ago spurred protests around the world.

But his death — and the video of it — also re-triggered racialized trauma in the people of Minneapolis.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Minneapolis racial trauma expert Resmaa Menakem about how the community is coping one year later.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.