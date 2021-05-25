Trauma, Recovery In Minneapolis 1 Year After George Floyd's Murder

The murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer one year ago spurred protests around the world.

But his death — and the video of it — also re-triggered racialized trauma in the people of Minneapolis.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Minneapolis racial trauma expert Resmaa Menakem about how the community is coping one year later.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

