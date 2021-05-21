Humanitarian Crisis, Political Reckoning Loom As Smoke Clears In Gaza

After nearly two weeks of uninterrupted violence, the people of Israel and the Gaza Strip enjoyed a fragile cease-fire Friday.

The fighting between the Israeli military and Hamas claimed more than 200 lives, and leaves behind a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and a possible political reckoning for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Neri Zilber, journalist and analyst for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

