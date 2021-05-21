© 2021 WYPR
Embracing Nonbinary Identity, Demi Lovato Uses Their Platform To Educate Others

Published May 21, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT
Demi Lovato speaks on stage at the Teen Vogue Summit 2019 at Goya Studios on Nov. 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Editor’s note: In this segment, Here & Now guest Femi Oke misgendered Demi Lovato. We regret the error and will continue to work to get our pronouns right.

Popstar Demi Lovato announced on their new podcast “4D” that they identify as non-binary and use the pronouns they/them.

Lovato is known for vulnerability and openness when it comes to personal struggles with addiction and mental illness.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Femi Oke, host of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English about the significance of Lovato’s revelation and the conversations it’s sparking on social media.

