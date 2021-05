The cicadas are coming and there’s an app to help count them. The Cicada Safari app invites the public to be citizen scientists and help count Brood X.

Over 100,000 people have downloaded the app and they’re uploading an average of 6,000 photos a day.

Andy Kubis of The Allegheny Front reports.

