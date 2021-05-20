GOP Arizona Official Condemns Trump's Voting Fraud Claims

After former President Donald Trump alleged “election crime” in Arizona, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer could be silent no more.

Richer, a Republican who oversees voter registration, said the GOP must stop indulging unsubstantiated claims that votes were tampered with, and he called for an end to an ongoing audit into the county’s votes.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Richer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.