Mysterious Ailment Affecting U.S. Diplomats, CIA Officers Abroad Has Also Occurred In United States

Over the past five years or so, some diplomats, soldiers, CIA officers and others working overseas for the U.S. government have reported experiencing debilitating headaches, vertigo and other troubling neurological symptoms that came on suddenly, out of nowhere.

And now there are at least two reports of White House officials being affected on U.S. soil, one just outside the White House. The Biden administration has ramped up an investigation into the cause of these mysterious ailments, which is possibly a weapon developed by one of the nation’s adversaries.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with New York Times diplomatic and international correspondent Edward Wong.

