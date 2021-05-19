Global Vaccine Drive In Jeopardy As India's COVID-19 Crisis Further Delays Delivery

An international effort to deliver vaccines to low-income countries is in peril. It relied on doses from India, which has now stopped exporting vaccines.

President Biden announced on Wednesday that he’d share more of the U.S.’s surplus, but it won’t make up for the shortfall.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest from NPR’s Jason Beaubien.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.