What Prosecutors Found In State Investigation Of Andrew Brown Jr.'s Death

Deputies attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. outside of his Elizabeth City, North Carolina, home in April. A judge has refused to publicly release police body camera footage.

WUNC’s Will Michaels joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss what state investigators have found in the death of Brown.

