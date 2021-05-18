U.S. Home To 2 Of The Top 20 Plastic Waste Polluters, According To New Report

A new analysis finds just 20 companies are responsible for more than half of the world’s throwaway single-use plastic waste. Two American-based companies — ExxonMobil and Dow — top the list.

The Plastic Waste Makers Index out Tuesday was produced by The Minderoo Foundation, a nonprofit in Australia, in collaboration with the London School of Economics and others. It forecasts that there could be even more waste in the future as plastic production is expected to grow 30% in the next five years.

Host Robin Young learns more with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure.”

