President Biden told Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would welcome a cease-fire from the escalating violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

But Biden says he supports Israel’s right to defend itself, while progressive Democrats are sharply critical of the country.

We get the latest from NPR’s Michele Kelemen.

