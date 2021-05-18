Cleveland Clinic Finds Nearly All Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Were Unvaccinated

The Cleveland Clinic looked at 4,300 COVID-19 hospitalizations from January to April of this year and found that 99.75% of those patients were not fully vaccinated.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Steven Gordon, an infectious disease specialist at the Cleveland Clinic, about what the findings show about the efficacy of the vaccines.

