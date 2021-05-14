Medina Spirit To Run In Preakness Stakes Despite Failed Test

The Kentucky Derby winner will run in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes despite failing a drug test after finishing first at Churchill Downs last week. The results of a second test will determine whether Medina Spirit will be disqualified as Derby winner but until then, he’s eligible to race.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Joe Drape, who covers horse racing for the New York Times.

