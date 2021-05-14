CDC Says Vaccinated Americans Can Ditch Masks In Most Settings, Prompting Confusion

We’re unpacking the news from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that vaccinated Americans no longer have to wear masks indoors. While the move signals a return to normal for much of the country, it also stands in contrast to guidelines from states and local governments.

