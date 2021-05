Bitcoin is down about 13% this week, tumbling after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company would stop accepting the cryptocurrency because of environmental concerns. The cryptocurrency uses about as much energy as countries like Sweden or Malaysia.

