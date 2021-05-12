Even After Vaccination, Many People With Organ Transplants Remain At Risk For COVID-19

A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found 46% of transplant patients produced no antibodies after either dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Dorry Segev, a transplant surgeon at Johns Hopkins who was part of the research into the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines in transplant patients.

