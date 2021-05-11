What To Expect In The Pfizer Vaccine Rollout For Kids 12 To 15

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reviewing data and is expected to agree with the Food and Drug Administration that it’s safe to give Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 12 to 15. The FDA authorized the emergency use of the shot for this age group on Monday.

Host Peter O’Dowd learns more about the significance of this access with Peter Hotez, dean at the Baylor College of Medicine National School of Tropical Medicine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.