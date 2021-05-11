Facebook Is Making Instagram For Kids. Some Say That's A Bad Idea

Forty-four attorneys general have come out against Facebook’s plan to make a photo-sharing app for kids. Instagram Youth would be for users under 13 years old, much like Facebook’s already existent “Messenger for Kids” app. The company says it is working with experts and regulators to build out the new service.

But the state attorneys argue the new platform could harm kids’ mental health and compromise their safety.

Josh Golin, executive director of the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, speaks with host Tonya Mosley about his concerns.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

