A Historical Look At Political Party Rifts

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has set Wednesday for a vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from her No. 3 Republican leadership post.

The move comes after Cheney repeatedly challenged former President Donald Trump’s false assertions pinning his November reelection defeat on widespread voting fraud and criticized Trump’s role in encouraging supporters’ Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, about the history of political party rifts in the U.S.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

