Lincoln Center Reopens Monday Night With Lots Of Changes

With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down its theaters, New York’s Lincoln Center is reimagining itself both in terms of its physical space and its programming

The center is reopening with ten outdoor stages, providing space not only for performances but rehearsals and high school graduations, and opening up its programming to cultural organizations from all over the city.

NPR’s Jeff Lunden reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.