Kentucky Derby Winner Medina Spirit Fails Drug Test

Medina Spirit’s victory in the Kentucky Derby is in serious jeopardy because of a failed post-race drug test.

Churchill Downs immediately suspended Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert and said Medina Spirit would be disqualified if the drug findings were upheld. Baffert denied all wrongdoing.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Joe Drape, who covers horse racing for the New York Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

