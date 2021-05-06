Once A Hot Spot, California Quashes COVID-19 Spread, Hospitalizations

Three months after California became one of the worst COVID-19 hot spots in the country, the state is experiencing a dramatic bounce back. A data review by The Los Angeles Times shows that as of this week, there has been a 93% drop in hospitalizations since January.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley talks with Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco’s public health director, about the drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations and spread there.

