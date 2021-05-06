Justice Department Appeals Federal Court Ruling On National Eviction Moratorium

The Justice Department is appealing a federal judge’s ruling on Wednesday that threw out a national eviction moratorium. The judge said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t have the authority to impose the moratorium, leaving housing for millions of Americans possibly in jeopardy.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi about the fate of the eviction moratorium.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.