How Biden's Doctrine Of Military Restraint Squares With History

Here & Now has been holding a series of conversations about Afghanistan since President Biden announced he would end the war there later this year. Biden says all U.S. troops will be home by Sept. 11 — the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks which were planned by Al Qaeda in Afghanistan.

Our guest today says this ending could be a new beginning for a more restrained approach when it comes to the use of military force.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Andrew Bacevich, a retired Army colonel who served in Vietnam and is now president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.

