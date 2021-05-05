Rare Blood Clots Are More Likely After COVID-19 Than Vaccine, Report Finds

The rare blood clot condition that affected a small number of people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is eight to 10 times more likely to occur from a COVID-19 infection than from the vaccine, according to a special report from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Stroke Council Leadership.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to the author of that special report, Dr. Karen Furie, who is the neurologist in chief at Rhode Island Hospital and the chair of neurology at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.