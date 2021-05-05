© 2021 WYPR
Public Transit Hopes To Bring Riders Back After Tough Year

Published May 5, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti is proposing free public transit fares for students and lower-income residents. It’s one of many plans in cities across the country to bring riders back to public transit as pandemic restrictions lift and vaccinations rise.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about how public transit agencies are working to win riders back.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

