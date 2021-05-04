Train Crash In Mexico City Kills At Least 23 People

At least 23 people have died in a train accident in Mexico City after a metro overpass collapsed, sending train cars plunging into the street below. Rescue workers have been trying to reach people trapped in the wreckage, and Mexican authorities have promised an investigation into how the collapse happened.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s Carrie Kahn in Mexico City.

