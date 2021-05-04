© 2021 WYPR
The History Of Jackson, Mississippi's Water Crisis

Published May 4, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT
The faculty and students at Provine High School served prepared meals and distributed bottled water to residents in Jackson, Mississippi, on March 11, 2021. The Jackson Public School District set up sites at several schools to help residents who still are under a boil water notice. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
A water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, came to head this winter when freezing storms wreaked havoc on the city’s crumbling infrastructure, leaving residents without running water for an entire month.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Dominika Parry, a climate scientist and founder of 2C Mississippi, and Nsombi Lambright, a Jackson native and executive director of One Voice.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.