Apple Faces Off Against Epic Games In Court

The trial between Apple and Epic Games, the maker of the popular game “Fortnite,” begins Monday. A U.S. district judge will hear arguments on whether the iPhone maker is running a monopoly with its app store and if it should be allowed to collect 30% from in-app purchase revenue.

The decision could have wide implications that stretch beyond Apple and affect everyday smartphone users.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios, about what to expect.

