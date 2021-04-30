Report For America Corps Member Sarah Y. Kim To Continue With WYPR For Second Year

(Baltimore, Md) – WYPR 88.1 FM, Baltimore’s NPR news station reporter Sarah Y. Kim, who joined the newsroom covering health and housing issues as part of Report for America (RFA) last year, will remain in Baltimore for an additional year of reporting. RFA is a national service program that places emerging journalists into local news organizations to report on under-covered issues and communities.

“Sarah Y. Kim has been an important contributor to our coverage of health and housing in Baltimore over the last year,” said WYPR President & General Manager LaFontaine E. Oliver. “We are looking forward to her taking the experience she’s gained and the relationships she has cultivated over that time and building upon them to provide more in-depth reporting in her second term.”

During the past year, Kim has reported on many local aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic and contributed to The Daily Dose podcast, a roundup of WYPR's latest reporting on Maryland's COVID-19 response and a summary of essential state and local updates. In addition, she has covered stories related to homelessness and housing relief, racial inequities and local elections. Kim’s reporting has earned her the esteemed recognition as a finalist for the 2020 Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association contest in the category of Outstanding Specialty Reporting for her stories “Mass Evictions May Be Maryland's Next Public Health Crisis” and “New Study Shows Exclusions of Blacks in Genomic Research.”

“I want to continue to shed light on not just the ongoing pandemic, but also its impact on health crises Baltimore has grappled with for years,” said Kim. “I hope to illustrate how health and housing intersect, and how – because of systemic racism – many of my fellow Baltimore residents are denied both. I also hope to showcase the resilience of this city and its most vulnerable communities, its beauty in the face of adversity. I was fortunate to report on many compelling stories this last year, but when it comes to Baltimore, I have much more to see and learn, neighborhoods to walk through, and stories to share.”

Kim came to WYPR just after graduating from The Johns Hopkins University where she studied writing and international studies. While there, Kim served as the editor-in-chief for The Johns Hopkins News-Letter, the student-run independent weekly newspaper, and the opinions editor. In 2018, Kim’s writing talents earned her the Louis Azrael Fellowship in Communications, presented to three students interested in pursuing careers in journalism.

WYPR is one of more than 200 news organizations across 49 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and, for the first time, Guam selected for the 2021 Report for America program. The 2021 program includes 300 reporters chosen after a highly selective national competition.

WYPR’s ability to, once again, participate in the Report for America program is supported in part by the Transamerica Foundation and the Anthony Brandon Fellowship Fund, named in honor of Anthony “Tony” Brandon, the former president and general manager of WYPR. The Fund was established in 2019 by WYPR's Board of Directors with support from friends and benefactors of the station in honor of Brandon's 17 years of service to WYPR and Baltimore.

About WYPR

WYPR is an NPR station serving Baltimore, the state of Maryland, and beyond. WYPR was founded in 2002 by local community members. It is an independent licensee with a diverse Board of Directors consisting of Maryland residents. In addition to airing national and international radio features, WYPR excels in local programming including its news, public affairs, and cultural programs. WYPR is located at 88.1 FM on the radio dial and at 2216 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. As a listener-supported radio station, all contributions to the station are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. For more information, visit www.wypr.org or call 410-235-1660.

About Report for America

Report for America is a national service program that places talented emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered topics and communities. Launched in 2017, Report for America is creating a new, sustainable system that provides Americans with the information they need to improve their communities, hold powerful institutions accountable, and rebuild trust in the media. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization with an established track record of training and supporting teams of emerging journalists around the world, including the recent launch of Report for the World in partnership with local newsrooms in India and Nigeria. To learn more about Report for America and its efforts to strengthen communities through public service journalism, please visit www.reportforamerica.org.