U.S. Economy Grows By 6.4% As Biden Hits 100 Days In Office

New data out Thursday shows the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 6.4% from January to March of this year. The rapid pace of growth is partly due to the latest $1.9 trillion relief package.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi about how President Biden’s first 100 days in office have fueled a hopeful economy.

