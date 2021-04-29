Biden's Address To Congress Outlines Ambitious Goals That Have Little Bipartisan Support

In his address to Congress Wednesday night, President Joe Biden outlined a plan for free universal pre-K and community college, a minimum wage hike and an expansion in subsidized child care. In total, Biden outlined another almost $6 trillion in spending.

It’s unclear whether the president would get any Republican support for the ambitious proposals.

We get the latest from NPR White House correspondent Ayesha Rascoe.

