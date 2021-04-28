Transgender Families Push Back On Anti-Trans Bills

More than 200 anti-transgender bills have been introduced in state legislatures in the U.S. this year. Many would bar transgender youth from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity.

In Colorado, that right is already enshrined in law. But some families of trans kids say they still feel vulnerable because of the current political climate and their new representative in Congress.

Colorado Public Radio’s Stina Sieg reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.