Some extremist hate groups use irony and absurdity — like white supremacist memes — to recruit new members and evade criticism. Researchers say these tactics can mask the danger extremists pose.

As NPR investigative correspondent Tom Dreisbach reports, some leading extremists have weaponized humor to spread hate.

