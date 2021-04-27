Andrew Brown Jr. Family Says Cut Video Shows An 'Execution,' Demands To See More Bodycam Footage

Family members of Andrew Brown Jr. were allowed to view a short snippet of body camera footage showing his killing by police in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. They described the 20 seconds they viewed as an “execution” and demand to see more video.

We get the latest from WUNC’s Laura Pellicer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.