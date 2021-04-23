Republican Sen. Tim Scott To Deliver GOP Response To Biden's Speech To Congress Next Week

Just days after the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they are getting closer to agreeing on police reform. The GOP is looking to South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, to lead them.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley and Peter O’Dowd discuss the latest in politics with ABC News’ Rick Klein and NPR’s Ayesha Rascoe.

