Ora Nichols was the first — and only — woman to run a radio sound effects department during the Golden Age of Radio. She led the CBS sound team and, along with her husband Arthur Nichols, is credited with bringing the concept of sound effects to radio.

Katy Sewall, co-hosts “The Bittersweet Life” podcast, reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

