Florida, Oklahoma Pass Anti-Protesting Laws

Florida and Oklahoma have passed anti-protesting laws that criminalize various protest tactics and protect drivers who unintentionally injure or kill protesters with their cars.

Many more states have similar proposals matriculating through their legislatures.

Nora Benavidez, a civil rights lawyer and director of U.S. Free Expression programs at the nonprofit PEN America, joins us.

