How Police Reform Is Progressing In Colorado

The death of George Floyd in May of last year prompted a movement for changes in police department practices in many communities across the country — everything from defunding the police to ensuring protections for protesters.

The Mountain West News Bureau’s Robyn Vincent reports from the state of Colorado, where police reforms were quickly enacted.

