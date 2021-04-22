Canada Renews Travel Restrictions, Lockdowns Amid Variant-Fueled Surges

Canada hit an inauspicious milestone last weekend. For the first time during the pandemic, the country recorded more new cases of COVID-19 per capita than the U.S.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory for U.S. residents, noting a “very high level” of transmission in Canada, cautioning travelers to avoid the country. While the advisory is largely moot since Canada closed its borders to American travelers nearly a year ago, the spread does mark a dramatic shift for the country whose coronavirus cases have for the last year numbered a fraction of those in the U.S.

Host Tonya Mosley checks in with University of Toronto epidemiologist Colin Furness to discuss the causes and mitigation strategies.

